Servy to launch SLCtoGo contactless food ordering, pay and delivery service at SLC International Airport

Pandemic or not, who doesn't love a doorstep food delivery for those days when you don't want to drive and eat in the comfort of your home? But one thing that often makes us think twice is the inflated prices that we see on the websites of the third party delivery services. The difference in the costs per dish is appalling. And that is exactly how we end up calling it a pizza night! (tell me under comments if you have been there!) We needed a service that costs less, delivers fast and one that we can trust with the quality of food once it leaves the kitchen of the restaurant. This local food delivery service in Dallas area offers all of that plus it heavily supports other local food businesses.