Servy to launch SLCtoGo contactless food ordering, pay and delivery service at SLC International Airport
Servy, the enterprise self-service platform for hospitality, has launched a mobile food ordering service in partnership with Emerging Domestic Market Ventures (EDMV) at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC). Powered by Servy’s Grab Airport Marketplace technology, the new SLCtoGo platform provides a convenient, safe alternative to dining in or waiting for an order to go, without the need to download an app.www.traveldailynews.com