SASP Athletes Set World Records At The 2021 World Speed Shooting Championship

With over 23 new world records set, SASP athletes turned heads in nearly every division at the 2021 World Speed Shooting Championship! These junior shooters traveled to the CMP Marksmanship Park as individual competitors and returned home to their SASP teams with 64 different podium finishes between them. Each of these SASP athletes are ready to compete with their youth shooting sports teams at Nationals this summer in July at the Cardinal Shooting Center. The SASP National Championship is poised to break its own world record yet again this year as the largest action shooting event in the world.