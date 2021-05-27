Federal Ships Shotshell Ammunition to Help U.S.A. Compete For Gold
The Federal shotshells that will be used to compete with at the Olympics have begun the journey to Japan. The official ammunition of USA Shooting left the docks this week and will arrive at Camp Asaksa, Japan, site of the Olympic shooting competition. Team members Kayle Browning, Brian Burrows, Vincent Hancock, Austen Smith, and Derrick Mein will load the best shotshells Federal makes as they chase their Olympic shotgun sports dreams.huntinglife.com