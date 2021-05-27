Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Federal Ships Shotshell Ammunition to Help U.S.A. Compete For Gold

By HLNews
huntinglife.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal shotshells that will be used to compete with at the Olympics have begun the journey to Japan. The official ammunition of USA Shooting left the docks this week and will arrive at Camp Asaksa, Japan, site of the Olympic shooting competition. Team members Kayle Browning, Brian Burrows, Vincent Hancock, Austen Smith, and Derrick Mein will load the best shotshells Federal makes as they chase their Olympic shotgun sports dreams.

huntinglife.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Burrows
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S A#Ships#Olympics#World Championships#Shotgun#Usa Shooting#Federal Ammunition#Olympic Trap Team#Federal#Shotshell Ammunition#Home Olympic Gold#Competition Shooters#Dealers#American Athletes#Www Federalpremium Com#Company#Load
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
Japan
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
SportsThe Berrics Canteen

Andy Anderson: The Only Canadian Competing For Olympic Men’s Park Gold

Powell-Peralta‘s Andy Anderson, a truly one-of-a-kind pro with an absurdly advanced awareness of his environment when he’s skating, will be competing on the world’s stage at this summer’s Olympic Games. The Canadian recently talked with the CBC about how he qualified for the Men’s Park portion of the Games (taking place August 5 at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo)—something that almost didn’t happen due to a gnarly knee injury he suffered during qualifiers.
huntinglife.com

The Escort DF12 Modern Sporting Shotgun

A bold design loaded with smart features, the Escort DF12 stands out in an ever-growing world of modern shotguns. This auto-loader is a sporting enthusiast’s dream and is ideal for close-range hunting applications. Using the modern sporting rifle design and capitalizing on adaptable features, the DF12 reaches beyond its potential as a mere shotgun. Its 5-piece multi-choke system accommodates heavy slugs as well as it does light bird shot, making it a great all-around option for a wide variety of game.
Advocacyinsidethegames.biz

World Triathlon launch emergency COVID-19 fund to help athletes compete at top level

World Triathlon has announced a support fund of $100,000 (£70,000/€80,000) to provide financial assistance to athletes affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 23 athletes and Para athletes from 11 different countries - Azerbaijan, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Morocco, Philippines, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey and Ukraine - will receive $3,000 (£2,000/€2,500) each to help them cover the expenses of travel to the qualifying events for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Leidos Team Joins Final Phase of SOCOM’s Armed Overwatch Aircraft Prototype Program; Gerry Fasano Quoted

Leidos‘ team has been selected to enter the final phase of the U.S. Special Operations Command’s Armed Overwatch aircraft prototype program. Leidos said Friday the company, Paramount USA and Vertex Aerospace, which were among five teams awarded a total of $19.3 million for prototype demonstrations, will work to advance Bronco II aircraft to the Phase III Operational Prototype Demonstration later in June.
Fratello Watches

The Casio MTG-B2000BDE With Carbon Dual Core Guard Structure

It is quite a common feeling to find yourself overwhelmed by any new Casio G-Shock release. Why? Well, these watches are replete with niche functionality and occasionally unintuitive control systems. While perseverance (and reliance upon the instruction manual at first) is necessary, you will be rewarded with an everyday watch that will serve you well no matter the situation. The Casio MTG-B2000BDE is a dutiful daily option. That is thanks, in large part, to the watch’s Carbon Dual Core Guard Structure. You’ve probably heard this term before in regards to G-Shocks, but let’s dive in and find out exactly what is meant by it.
Bicyclesbikepacking.com

Meet Jack: The Rack of all Trades

I’ve been eagerly following the development of the handlebar-mounted Jack rack for a few months now, so I’m happy to share the current status of this clever new cargo-hauling component. Jack is WholeGrain Cycles’ first product, an elegant handlebar-mounted front rack with a universal fit system that works with nearly...
Militarybelloflostsouls.net

Warhammer 40K: Power Armor To The Max – Mk. IV Maximus Armor

Today Loremasters we step back 9000 years to before the Horus Heresy with a detailed look at Mk. IV Maximus Armor. Come forth tech adepts. Power armor is fully sealed, isolating the wearer from the outside environment and protecting him from gas weapons and harsh atmospheres. It also commonly includes numerous auxiliary systems such as communicators and auto-senses. The backpack contains the main power plant, environmental system and additional stabilizers. Whilst power armor is most commonly associated with the Adeptus Astartes, the Sisters of Battle and many Inquisitors also use powered armor of one sort or another. Typically however these armors may not contain the same strength-enhancing properties or life-support functions of Space Marine power armor, nor do they provide the same amount of protection. All armor may further be augmented by various artifacts, relics and enhancements such as pauldrons and greaves.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Tactical Communications Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | The Safariland Group, Tactical Communications Group, Rohde & Schwarz

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Tactical Communications Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Tactical Communications Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Tactical Communications processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Industryhuntinglife.com

Benelli Continues Champion of Delta Corporate Sponsorship with Delta Waterfowl

Benelli is proud to renew its support for Delta Waterfowl as Champion of Delta corporate sponsor for the coming year. The sponsorship allows Delta Waterfowl to continue its conservation and research efforts to ensure the future of waterfowl hunting. “Delta Waterfowl is leading the way in waterfowl conservation,” said Benelli...
Aerospace & Defensecoleofduty.com

Commercial Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Small Unmanned Aerial Systems, Boeing, BAE Systems

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Commercial Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Commercial Unmanned Aircraft Systems Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Commercial Unmanned Aircraft Systems processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Japanhuntinglife.com

Sea Falcon® Introduces the S Impact Slow Pitch Jig

Fish react differently to different jig lures and under different circumstances. Sometimes they will attack any shiny jig lure, and other times you need to provide just the right presentation. Fortunately, Sea Falcon® offers a diverse array of jigs, so you can fine-tune your presentation to get the best performance in any situation.
Militaryhuntinglife.com

Bond Arms Rough Series Double-Barrel Handguns

Bond Arms is known for its outstanding fit and finish on every gun they build. To create a more affordable option for budget-conscious customers without compromising features, Bond Arms trimmed down its finishing process. The Rough Series was born and included the Roughneck, Rowdy, and the newest addition, the Grizzly double-barrel guns. The result is a handgun with the same outstanding qualities inherent in every Bond Arms’ gun without all the frills.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Grows After Pandemic Situation 2021 Promising Boosts Sales by – BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman

Recently added a new report to its vast depository titled Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market. The report studies vital factors about the Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market that is essential to be understood by existing as well as new market players. The report highlights the necessary market components such as market share, profitability, production, sales, manufacturing, promoting, technological advancements, key market players, regional segmentation, and many more crucial aspects related to the Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market.