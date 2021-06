Our great-grandmother was our nanny when my sister and I were little, watching over us as we played on the sidewalk outside our building. She was a prodigious walker, as well. Every week she walked us over to the New York State Education Building to wander its wonderful museum — mastodon and whale skeletons, a stuffed elephant, a rose quartz cave, hundreds of birds’ eggs, and dioramas I could stare at for a long time — from a prehistoric swamp to scenes of Iroquois life.