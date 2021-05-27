SPRO® Expands Its Soft Side With New 3″ and 6″ WaveTail Grub

DSPTCH is taking the brand into a new direction with a bag called the Ridgepack. The shell-style silhouette is the first in a line of products that bring a much more streamlined approach to their bag designs, reducing the number of pockets to focus only on what you need while offering features like attachment points for add-on accessories to build out and expand each bag's functionality. Made in USA, the lightweight Ridgepack is available in Dyneema (above) or ballistic nylon with a high airflow back mesh for ventilation, a padded laptop/tablet compartment, and a wide opening for easy access and storage for all your goods.