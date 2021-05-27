Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

SPRO® Expands Its Soft Side With New 3″ and 6″ WaveTail Grub

By HLNews
huntinglife.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery angler has used a grub in some fashion during their angling career. Grubs catch fish, all types of fish. SPRO® knows this, just as most anglers do, and has brought you the new WaveTail Grub in 6″ and 3″ sizes. Grubs can be considered a very versatile bait that...

huntinglife.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pearl White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champagne Supernova#Innovation#Blue Fish#White Fish##Crazy Chartreuse#Natural Red#Green Pumpkin#Jet Black#Smoke Black Fluorescent#Super Glow Msrp#Spro Corp 3655#Ga 30144#Sports Professionals#Lime Sparkle#Kennesaw#Salmon Pink Msrp#Pack#Grubs#Purple Blue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Hobbiesoutdoorsfirst.com

SPRO’s Fat Papa Walker Brings New Life to the Topwater Game

Kennesaw, GA (June 7, 2021) Major League Fishing pro Russ “Big Daddy” Lane is a big man with a big appetite for big bass. So when he needed a do-everything topwater walker for lunker bass from Florida to California, he enlisted the SPRO® engineers to build the Fat Papa Walker. This 130mm beast calls the meanest predators on your local lake to strike out of pure aggression.
Food & Drinksiheartoswego.com

Colloca Estate Winery Expands Its Culinary Team

When Ben Bird and his wife to be Tameika Graham visited the Winery this past Spring, that got more than the wine and beautiful views they came for. He got hired on as the Winery’s new Chef de Cuisine. Turns out he and the Winery’s Executive Chef, Emil Nymander worked...
Public Healththeislandnow.com

A Look On The Lighter Side: A big new world of firsts!

Now that Americans 18 and older can get vaccinated just by asking, there are a whole lot of us out in the world doing things for what feels like the very first time. At least, it’s the first time in more than a year. Things that never felt exciting before...
Environmenttravelweekly.com

Iberostar expands its Wave of Change sustainability program

Iberostar Group, which in 2017 introduced an ocean sustainability initiative called Wave of Change, launched an expanded international program called Wave of Change Discovery. The expanded program was announced on June 8, World Oceans Day. At the same time, Iberostar opened its fourth coral nursery in the Caribbean, this one in the waters of Montego Bay, Jamaica, where its resort the Iberostar Rose Hall Beach is located.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Fritz Hansen reveals its soft side

The Danish call it blød møblering, literally ‘soft furnishing’: the skilled application of padding, upholstery fabric and piping to add comfort but also texture, colour and heightened acoustic difference to a piece of furniture. Now the team at Fritz Hansen have just brought its classic lacquered wood and metal ‘Series 7’ chair to the softer side, blød møblering a new dimension of colours and textiles to the iconic chair originally designed by Arne Jacobsen back in 1955.
Industrykoamnewsnow.com

The Best Soft-Side Rooftop Cargo Bags For 2021

Even SUV owners may run out of room for that fifth or sixth suitcase. Folding rear seats to expand cargo space isn’t always an option with a full load of passengers. Lightweight cargo carriers strap to the top of your vehicle, store bulky items, and easily fold away when not in use, unlike hard-shell rooftop cargo carriers. A good cargo bag adds storage options without adding unnecessary weight—many vehicles cap rooftop load at 150 pounds—but remains sturdy enough to handle whatever wet or snowy weather. Look for a cargo bag that will be lightweight, waterproof, and sit securely on the roof. The last thing a driver wants is to see their cargo bag in the rearview mirror.
Travelwdwinfo.com

Adventures by Disney Expands with New Destinations

Beginning in May of 2022, families can visit one of America’s most scenic destinations with Adventures by Disney where they'll explore the magnificent sights and world-famous flavors of New England. The brand-new guided vacation to Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine will offer families the chance to discover the historical charm and unique culture of this celebrated region.
Boats & Watercraftsfishingboating.world

XO Boats expands its product range by launching the new DFNDR 9

The Finnish boating company XO Boats Ltd. has launched the newest achievement of its ambitious product development. The new DFNDR 9 follows the known principles of XO boats - yet taking substantial leaps forward in issues such as versatility and seaworthiness. "The unique design concept makes DFNDR 9 an excellence...
Lifestyleacquiremag.com

DSPTCH begins its next evolution with the all-new Ridgepack

DSPTCH is taking the brand into a new direction with a bag called the Ridgepack. The shell-style silhouette is the first in a line of products that bring a much more streamlined approach to their bag designs, reducing the number of pockets to focus only on what you need while offering features like attachment points for add-on accessories to build out and expand each bag's functionality. Made in USA, the lightweight Ridgepack is available in Dyneema (above) or ballistic nylon with a high airflow back mesh for ventilation, a padded laptop/tablet compartment, and a wide opening for easy access and storage for all your goods.
RestaurantsGothamist.com

Mister Dips Bring Its First-Rate Burgers, Fries, And Soft Serve To The Seaport

Almost five years ago chef Andrew Carmelli and his cohorts at the NoHo Hospitality Group (who run such glitzy hotspots as Lafayette, The Dutch, and Locanda Verde) opened an affordable burger joint called Mister Dips out of an airstream trailer on an elevated lawn in Williamsburg. Since then, and almost in defiance of its fancy William Vale Hotel surroundings, Mister Dips has emerged as one of the city's most reliably satisfying spots for a classic burger-shake-fries meal, with the added bonus of serving delightful "dairy dips."
BusinessBusiness Wire

Modulex Expands Its Reach With Office in Florida

FORT MILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modulex is excited to announce an expansion in Florida with the acquisition of Avalon Sign Solutions in the Tampa area. The move comes as a need to fulfill the demand due to rapid growth and development in Florida. "Over the past 11 years, the Avalon Team worked...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Battle of the Soft Pretzels as New Pretzel Place Moves Into Eastland Mall

Eastland Mall is now the home to two soft pretzel places. If you've ever been to Eastland Mall, you know the smell when you walk by the front of the mall, the smell of delicious soft pretzels from Auntie Anne's. Now that smell is about to get a lot stronger as a new pretzel place has now moved into the mall. Ben's Soft Pretzels is located at the corner of the food court across from Bath and Body Works.
BusinessTimes Union

Noble Further Expands Capabilities of Its New Human Factors + Program

HF+ gaining momentum with additional offerings, successful support for new drug launches and expert hiring. In direct response to the rapid growth of the recently launched Human Factors + (HF+) program, Noble, an Aptar Pharma company, today announces the appointment of two new members to its internal HF+ team. In the four months since launch, the HF+ service has experienced this growth across each of its patient-administered medical device programs.
Businesswhattheythink.com

Epson Expands its Lineup of PrecisionCore Printheads

Tokyo, Japan – Seiko Epson Corporation has expanded its lineup of PrecisionCore printheads in response to an accelerated shift in the commercial and industrial sectors to digital printing, which produces less waste and offers a reduced environmental impact.1. Epson has developed three new printheads, including the D3000-A1R, the series' first...
Petsthemanc.com

A popular Wigan soft play centre is now opening its doors to dogs

Thousands of soft play centres up and down the UK have finally been able to let visitors back through their doors over these past two weeks. But it’s not just children that one Wigan venue has welcomed with open arms. In an attempt to become as “family friendly” as possible,...
Food & DrinksQSR Web

Sonic shows its bubbly side in latest LTO

Sonic's newest beverage offerings look a lot like the popular bubble or boba tea drinks initially introduced in Taiwan, but the similarities stop there. In fact, Sonic said its Bursting Bubbles drinks are actually slushes that come populated with bubbles that act like tiny flavor blasts. The fizzy LTO drinks...
Restaurantsrestorationnewsmedia.com

New bar to offer hot dogs with a side of nightlife

Before even meeting the owner, a neighboring business leader expressed support for downtown Wilson’s... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Indiana StateInside Indiana Business

Ben’s Soft Pretzels to Open New Indiana Location

ELKHART - Elkhart-based Ben’s Soft Pretzels is planning to open four new locations, including at the Eastland Mall in Evansville. The company is also opening locations in the Four Seasons Town Centre Mall in Greensboro, North Carolina, and Typhoon Texas in Katy and Pflugerville, Texas. The company says it now...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Golden Concept SP44 Apple Watch Case has a stainless steel design that suits any occasion

Dress up your smartwatch with the Golden Concept SP44 Apple Watch Case. It features a classic design that transforms your favorite smartwatch into a timepiece you can wear on any occasion. What’s more, master craftsmen carve the case from a solid 316L stainless steel block using Swiss manufacturing methods. In fact, its polished surfaces give it a beautiful, unique look. Furthermore, it’s limited to just 9,999 pieces worldwide. For this reason, each one has its serial number engraved on its temple. Moreover, the rubber strap secures it around your wrist and keeps you comfortable. Finally, with its sophisticated Black and Blue band options along with the Rose Gold, Black, and Silver PVD-plated stainless steel colors, this accessory elevates your look.