SPRO® Expands Its Soft Side With New 3″ and 6″ WaveTail Grub

Dress up your smartwatch with the Golden Concept SP44 Apple Watch Case. It features a classic design that transforms your favorite smartwatch into a timepiece you can wear on any occasion. What’s more, master craftsmen carve the case from a solid 316L stainless steel block using Swiss manufacturing methods. In fact, its polished surfaces give it a beautiful, unique look. Furthermore, it’s limited to just 9,999 pieces worldwide. For this reason, each one has its serial number engraved on its temple. Moreover, the rubber strap secures it around your wrist and keeps you comfortable. Finally, with its sophisticated Black and Blue band options along with the Rose Gold, Black, and Silver PVD-plated stainless steel colors, this accessory elevates your look.