Los Angeles, CA

Daily Local & Regional NewsWatch

lacp.org
 22 days ago

A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot Wednesday in South Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of East 49th Street at about 1:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, the found a girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police said the suspects — a man and a woman — fled the scene in a dark gray Honda Odyssey heading westbound on Avalon Boulevard.

www.lacp.org
