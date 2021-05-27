Vass-Gal eyes gold, state record; Patton a top seed in discus
Perhaps the only shocking performance at Friday’s state track and field championship meet will be if Wilmington’s Connor Vass-Gal doesn’t win the shot put gold medal. Vass-Gal said he’s not only expecting to win gold and break the state record — he threw 66-63/4 at Saturday’s District 10 championship meet, nearly two feet better than the 2007 record of Bethlehem Catholic’s Joe Kovacs’ throw of 64-103/4 — he has his eyes set on breaking the 70-foot mark.www.ncnewsonline.com