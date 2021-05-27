Cancel
Vass-Gal eyes gold, state record; Patton a top seed in discus

By Pete Sirianni New Castle News
New Castle News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps the only shocking performance at Friday’s state track and field championship meet will be if Wilmington’s Connor Vass-Gal doesn’t win the shot put gold medal. Vass-Gal said he’s not only expecting to win gold and break the state record — he threw 66-63/4 at Saturday’s District 10 championship meet, nearly two feet better than the 2007 record of Bethlehem Catholic’s Joe Kovacs’ throw of 64-103/4 — he has his eyes set on breaking the 70-foot mark.

www.ncnewsonline.com
