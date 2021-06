The Office of Student Life will be embarking on a strategic planning process this summer and is looking for your input!. Dr. Melissa Shivers, Senior Vice President for Student Life, previously shared that her vision for the future of Student Life is to be the premier student affairs division in the country; student and staff centered with cross-cutting experiential learning and dedicated to being equity-minded. The Student Life Strategic Planning Team needs your help in getting there and is offering ways to share your input and brainstorm what you would like to see for the future of Student Life.