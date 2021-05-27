Cancel
Law

Historic success for teenagers who wanted to stop the expansion of the coal mine

By Cory Weinberg
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few months ago, the Environment Minister sued a dozen young people for opposing the expansion of a coal mine in New South Wales. The court on Thursday partially agreed with them, recognizing that the government has a duty to protect children from decisions that are harmful to the environment and worsen the effects of climate change.

