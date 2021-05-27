Historic success for teenagers who wanted to stop the expansion of the coal mine

You have certainly seen on a box or bottle somewhere a label which read “inflammable material”. Does the label mean that the contents can explode in flames? Or does it mean the opposite, that they cannot? If you aren’t entirely sure, don’t worry, many native English-speakers (mistakenly) assume the word inflammable means that contents will not burn. In fact, the exact opposite is true. Light a match next to one and see for yourself. The result of an inaccurate definition is not usually so dramatic as the confusion around flammable/inflammable — which are in fact synonyms, but problems resulting from two people meaning something different when they use a word can have serious consequences. It seems reasonable even in software development that we should agree on definitions at the start of a project rather than be surprised when something blows up — even if the resulting “explosion” is only figurative.