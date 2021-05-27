INSIGHTS | One-and-done credentials are on short time in the Colorado workplace
For most of us, a college degree was the ticket we needed, allegedly, for something better than those who skipped higher education for a full-time job after high school. I wasn’t so sure then, and now I’m positive I was wrong back in the 1980s, when fashion and music were awful and so was I. Like everything else, people are a case-by-case self-contained phenomena, but you can play the odds on everything.www.coloradopolitics.com