Jun. 12—The Nuggets ran into a buzzsaw not even an MVP ceremony could stop. For the third consecutive game, the Suns proved they were the more talented, more dynamic team. And following Friday's dispiriting 116-102 loss at home, the Nuggets are now on the brink of a season-ending sweep. Down 3-0 in the Western Conference semifinals, Denver will try to save its season on Sunday night at Ball Arena.