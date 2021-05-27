Boozman Leads Republican Ag Committee Members Calling on USDA to Release Details on Impact of Proposed Tax Increases
U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, led a group of Republicans on the panel in calling on U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to make public a detailed explanation and any supporting economic analyses that clarify how the Biden administration’s proposed tax increases will affect farm estates.www.kffb.com