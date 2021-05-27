Cancel
Boozman Leads Republican Ag Committee Members Calling on USDA to Release Details on Impact of Proposed Tax Increases

By Heather Pedersen
kffb.com
 30 days ago

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, led a group of Republicans on the panel in calling on U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to make public a detailed explanation and any supporting economic analyses that clarify how the Biden administration’s proposed tax increases will affect farm estates.

www.kffb.com
