Mayor says the Morristown Jazz & Blues Fest will return– in September

The free event, which will celebrate its 10th year, is moving from its usual mid-August slot to Sept. 18, 2021, at its usual place, the Morristown Green, from noon to 10 pm. “We are pushing the festival back a few weeks this year in order to respect the state’s reopening plan throughout summer. But, having waited almost two years now, we think a few weeks in the name of everyone’s health and safety is entirely reasonable,” Mayor Tim Dougherty said in a statement.