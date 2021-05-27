Cancel
Morristown, NJ

Mayor says the Morristown Jazz & Blues Fest will return– in September

By Kevin Coughlin
morristowngreen.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe free event, which will celebrate its 10th year, is moving from its usual mid-August slot to Sept. 18, 2021, at its usual place, the Morristown Green, from noon to 10 pm. “We are pushing the festival back a few weeks this year in order to respect the state’s reopening plan throughout summer. But, having waited almost two years now, we think a few weeks in the name of everyone’s health and safety is entirely reasonable,” Mayor Tim Dougherty said in a statement.

