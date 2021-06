Studies on tissue from patients and mini-brains made from stem cells shed light on the disease. In addition to plaques that accumulate outside of nerve cells in the brain, Alzheimer’s disease is also characterized by changes inside these cells. Researchers from the Cell Signalling research group at the Chair of Molecular Biochemistry at RUB, headed by Dr. Thorsten Müller, have been studying what exactly happens in these cells. They determined that various proteins and protein components accumulate in the cells, which also affect their functions. Moreover, they identified a correlation between the progression of the disease and certain corpuscles in the cell nuclei. They published their report in the journal Acta Neuropathological Communications on 13 April 2021.