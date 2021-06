In my 20s, I made a “mom rule” that each of my kids could only be in two activities each per season. At the time, with an energetic and driven son, it seemed like a reasonable rule. Somewhere in my 30s and the addition of two daughters, I erased the “two” and made it “three” activities. By the time our son, Hunter, was in high school any activity rule limits I created in my imaginary mom rule book evaporated. While our son is now an adult, my husband and I are tempted to sign up our daughters for two or three or 17 different activities, camps and lessons after 2020 when they stayed home all summer.