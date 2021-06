Forbes: The Math Behind Xbox Game Pass Versus $70 Sony Games Will Snowball Quickly. If you were drinking every time you saw a game was coming “day one to Game Pass” at the Xbox Show yesterday, you would have been under the table by the end. It’s clear that Microsoft is slamming the accelerator on Game Pass, with or without a console attached to it, and they’re going to try to not just have a large roster of old games, but continue the idea that every new first party game debuts there, and now that includes all future Bethesda games too, after the recent acquisition.