Guidance’s Request

Being inside the Archive’s Cortex always made Ehu feel out of place, as though he had walked into a temple of a god he did not worship. The constant hum of the towering servers and the flicker of electronic lights were strange to him. He understood exploration, space travel, and setting boots into dirt on new worlds—not the endless stream of digitized data, encrypted in unfathomable numbers and code, that filled this hall. But Guidance, the amalgamation of his deceased predecessors’ personalities, had requested a meeting with him here. So, here he was.