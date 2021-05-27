Cancel
Guidance’s Request

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing inside the Archive’s Cortex always made Ehu feel out of place, as though he had walked into a temple of a god he did not worship. The constant hum of the towering servers and the flicker of electronic lights were strange to him. He understood exploration, space travel, and setting boots into dirt on new worlds—not the endless stream of digitized data, encrypted in unfathomable numbers and code, that filled this hall. But Guidance, the amalgamation of his deceased predecessors’ personalities, had requested a meeting with him here. So, here he was.

At Social Security, the deck is stacked against the disabled

The Biden administration recently released its first official budget plan, which recommends a 9.7 percent increase in the administrative budget of the Social Security Administration (SSA). This increase in top-line funding would partially reverse the chronic underfunding of the agency by Congress (SSA's core operating budget, adjusted for inflation, fell 13 percent from 2010 to 2021, while the number of beneficiaries SSA serves grew by 22 percent). However, problems with SSA's administrative funding go beyond insufficient funding of top-line numbers.