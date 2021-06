Spotsylvania Crime Solvers is seeking information on the following crimes:. Goodwill Industries, 4701 Market St., on May 4, between 1:27 and 1:36 p.m., an employee saw a male go to the donation area, take a scooter and backpack and walk into the wooded area near the store. He is white and wore a black and tan jacket, blue or gray pants and a tan hat. CFS 21-038465.