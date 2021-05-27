Cancel
Reston, VA

Detectives Investigate Domestic-Related Homicide in Reston

By FCPD photo
Virginia Connection Newspapers
 22 days ago

A man is in custody following a domestic-related homicide that occurred Saturday morning, May 22, in a Reston condominium community. Officers responded shortly before 9 a.m. to a home in the 11800 block of Shire Court for a welfare check after receiving a call for help. Officers entered the apartment and discovered Kenneth Jahelka, 66, of Reston, suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Alexander Jahelka, 24, of Reston, later identified as the victim’s son, was also in the apartment. Following their preliminary investigation, detectives have charged Alexander with second degree murder. He is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

www.connectionnewspapers.com
