Central Washington University didn’t have an in-person graduation in order to keep students and their families safe while the coronavirus pandemic is still active. What the university did instead was have a virtual ceremony in the form of multiple videos posted to the CWU commencement website on Saturday morning. The five ceremonial videos focused on different colleges at the university, business, arts and humanities, education and professional studies, the school of graduate studies and research and the college of sciences. Each video was a different length, all at least an hour, and some ranging to over three.