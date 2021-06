Is Mare of Easttown new tonight on HBO? Within this article, we’ll take a look at that subject — but of course then also look ahead!. For now, though, let’s start by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment of the Kate Winslet series on the air tonight. To go along with that, you won’t see any more of the show in general for some time — if ever. Last week was the big, all-important finale, one where we learned the shocking truth about the case. It was as emotional an end to this story as you would expect, and this series was designed from the get-go to have a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end.