Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Adams County Library News

Posted by 
People's Defender
People's Defender
 21 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lbUk_0aEE4hhh00
Preschool children enjoy Outdoor Storytime with Allison at the North Adams Library, Tuesdays at 11 a.m.

By Allison Burton

All Adams County Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of MemorialDay. Have a safe and healthy holiday!

In light of recent CDC policy changes, the Adams County Public Library is adjusting our pandemic protocols. Patrons are now required to wear masks at all library locations unless they are fully vaccinated. We do not need to see your vaccination card; we simply ask and trust you to follow this protocol. Masks are available for free at each branch for patrons who would like one. We will continueto follow guidelines from federal, state, and local health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID19, and our procedures for staff and patrons will continue to evolve along with them. We will be sure to update you if and when there are any additional changes. Thank you for all your efforts over the past year to keep yourself and others safe.

Don’t forget that the Adams County Public Library is now part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library! In this program, parents or legal guardians can register their Adams County child to receive a free book every month in the mail until the child’s fifth birthday. These enriching books are tailored to each child’s age and are chosen to help them achieve early literacy milestones that prepare them for kindergarten. You can sign up your child online or by downloading and mailing the paper registration form to the Peebles Library. Both of these options are available through our website: adamscolibrary.org. The Adams County Public Library’s participation in this program is made possible by our partnership with the Ohio Governor’s Office, Leadership Adams, Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and additional funding partners.

Remember to sign up for our 2021 Summer Reading Program starting Tuesday, June 1. Open to children,teens, and adults, this fun summer program allows you to read books and earn cool prizes. To sign up, visit your local library branch or register online with Beanstack, which you can access through our website. This program will span from June 1 to July 31, giving you plenty of time to achieve your age group’s reading goal: Kids (0-9) = 300 pages; Teens (10-17) = 600 pages; and Adults (18+) = 1,000 pages.

Library Resource Spotlight: In honor of Memorial Day, learn more about the veterans and heroes in your family by using Fold3. Developed by Ancestry, this website has over 500 million U.S. military records you can search through, including draft cards, death certificates, and photographs. You can also find military records from the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. With records dating from the American Revolutionary War to the Iraq War, this website has a wealth of information you can use to uncover the role your ancestors had in shaping the country and world we live in today. To access this resource at home, use the link on the “Resources” page on our website and enter your library card number and PIN.

All Adams County Public Library locations are open from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For updates and digital resources, please check our social media and website.

People's Defender

People's Defender

156
Followers
433
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library Card#Cdc#Adams County Library News#Memorialday#Cdc#Continueto#Imagination Library#Beanstack#Ancestry#Pin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Politics
News Break
Developmental Disabilities
Related
Archuleta County, COpagosadailypost.com

LIBRARY NEWS: ‘Living with Wildlife’ Special Event

“Living with Wildlife” is a special free in-person event focusing on the wide variety of wildlife in our area. Doug Purcell, district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, will share information on what we can do to safely share our habitat with so many other species. The session takes place at the Archuleta County Extension Office located at 344 Highway 84 on Wednesday, June 30 from 6-7:30pm. The presentation is aimed at tweens, teens and adults.
Sherburne, NYEvening Sun

News From The Sherburne Public Library

SHERBURNE – Sherburne Public Library is gearing up for the summer and the flurry of activity that happens when Summer Reading starts. The Summer Reading Program, with the theme of “Tails & Tales” kicks off on June 30th with a Kick Off event from 4-6 pm. Join us on the...
Yogamytownneo.com

Library News: Virtual Story Times return

Join the Children's Department for a virtual story time! We will feature a different theme each week. Story times are available to watch anytime on our YouTube channel. If you want a LIVE story time on Zoom, join us on Wednesdays beginning June 23 from 6:30 – 7 p.m. Registration is required for the Live story times.
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

Relay For Life of Adams County Luminaria Ceremony

June is here and with it comes summer, swimming pools, the beach, flip flops, shorts, vacations, fireworks and outdoor activities. It also gets us closer to the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Adams County being held Saturday, Aug. 21 this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way...
Pagosa Springs, COpagosadailypost.com

LIBRARY NEWS: Summer Reading Bonus Challenges

This year’s Summer Reading Program began this week with the theme “Tails and Tales.” Pick up a bingo card because participants get a small prize every time you complete a bingo sheet. We also have bonus challenges where entrants will be put into random drawings for gift certificates and other prizes.
Charitieslapost.us

LA County Library’s Annual Lunch at the Library Program Returns

LA County Library’s annual Lunch at the Library program returns, providing free grab-and-go meals to kids and teens 18 and under during the summer months. This year, two healthy meals—reheatable lunch and breakfast—will be available daily. Meals are available for no-contact pickup on a first come, first served basis at...
Brush, COFort Morgan Times

East Morgan County Library: Summer fun is happening at the library in Brush

James Russell Lowell wrote, “And what is so rare as a day in June? Then, if ever, come perfect days.”. When you are out and about during the month of June, stop by the East Morgan County Library at 500 Clayton Street in Brush and say “hi.” There are many activities going on during this month, along with just a nice place to come and find that book you are wanting to read.
Adams County, ILkhqa.com

COVID-19 testing to scale back in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — 40% of Adams County's population is now vaccinated, according to the Adams County Health Department. "We have seen a lot of positive movement in our numbers lately things are looking good. We went through an entire school year and were able to keep our kids in school," said Jerrod Welch, the Adams County, public health administrator.
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

WellSpan shutting down Adams County vaccine site

As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has declined, WellSpan Health is beginning the process of closing its Adams County community COVID-19 vaccination site. The site, located at the Adams County Emergency Services Center off Granite Station Road in Straban Township, has begun phasing out vaccine appointments, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
Ridley Township, PADelaware County Daily Times

Library News: Ridley Township Library continues with virtual programming

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP— The Ridley Township Public Library will host a number of special virtual events for adults this month. On Thursday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m., Delco native and Vietnam vet Tom Garvey joins will present a Zoom talk about his new book "The Secret Apartment: Vet Stadium, a Surreal Memoir." Garvey began working as a parking lot supervisor at the Vet in 1979. He started spending nights in an empty concession stand, which he eventually turned into a furnished apartment, where he lived from 1979 to 1981. Participants can hear fascinating tales of Garvey's unusual habitation.
Adams County, ILPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

COVID Numbers Decline in Adams County

Declining COVID 19 numbers in Adams County mean changes are on the way for services available from the Adams County Health Department. June 30th is the last day of free mass testing at the heath department. You can still make an appointment for vaccination through the Adams County Health Department. Vaccinations are also available through most health care providers and pharmacies.
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Berks County library receives a national grant aimed at rural libraries

A Berks County library received a national grant aimed at helping small and rural libraries better serve their communities. The Schuylkill Valley Community Library, 1310 Washington Road, Bern Township, was awarded a competitive grant of $3,000 through Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small & Rural Libraries. It is one of...
Needham, MAWicked Local

Needham Free Public Library news

The Needham Free Public Library is located at 1139 Highland Ave. For more information, call 781-455-7559. As of the library's June 1 reopening, people are able to enter the building, browse the library's collections, check materials out at the circulation desk, use the library's computers and read the library's newspapers and magazines. All departments are open, however, there are some restrictions. The children's room, the play area, the storytime room and the STEAM and craft room are closed. In the adult area, there wis one less study room available. Out of an abundance of caution and in consideration of others, people are requested to wear a mask while in the building, especially while in the children's room, as children younger than 12 years old have not been vaccinated.
Warren County, KYwnky.com

Warren County Public Library launches satellite library at The Foundry

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- The Warren County Public Library now has a way to extend its outreach to another part of the community. The library has announced that it will be teaming up with The Foundry to have a satellite library. This means anyone on the west end wanting to read books will now have access to them without having to drive to the other library branches.
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Library Association Accepting Registration for Dolly Parton Imagination Library

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Library Association is taking registrations of the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Library Officials say children under 4 1/2 years old who live in Cass County can register to receive a free book a month until their 5th birthday. People interested in this program can register online at imaginationlibrary.com or by visiting the Cass County Library. June registrants can expect the first book in August.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Exploring the Library: Door County Library Offers Six Reading Groups

The Door County Library sponsors six year-round book-discussion groups, all of which are open to the public: the Baileys Book Club in Baileys Harbor, Between the Pages in Egg Harbor, Bittersweet Bookies in Fish Creek, the Ephraim Book Group, the Multicultural Book Group in Sturgeon Bay and Readers Rampant in Sister Bay/Liberty Grove.
Washington County, MOtheijnews.com

2021 SUMMER READING PROGRAM AT WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY

The Washington County Library is inviting all the children throughout the community to come join the Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales”. The program will begin on Monday, June 14th and run through Friday, July 23rd. Reading folders will be available for children Pre-School through Kindergarten and First Grade though Sixth Grade on Monday, June 14th. Registration will close on Monday, June 28th.
Oldham County, KYWLKY.com

Oldham County Library waives, eliminates overdue fines

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — The Oldham County Library is dropping fines. Starting June 1, the library no longer charges fines for overdue books, DVDs, audiobooks or magazines. In addition, all existing overdue fines have been waived. The library calls it a “fresh start” for library patrons, and officials hope it...