On the anniversary of George’s Floyd’s murder

By Charlotte King
Cape Gazette
 30 days ago

Tuesday marked a year since George Floyd was kneeled upon by a Minneapolis officer for nine-plus minutes, an act of brutality witnessed by millions because of the bravery of one young woman who filmed it. Over and over, as the officer crushed his neck, George Floyd said, “I can’t breathe.” The kneeling officer heard his words; the officers standing around watching and letting this killing happen heard his words; people around heard his words and begged the officer to stop. And his final word, “Mama.” The police officers heard his voice, but it didn’t matter. He was pleading for his life; he was crying for his mother. And it didn’t matter… because he was Black. Imagine if he’d been white.

www.capegazette.com
