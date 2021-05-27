An epidemic of crosswalks and false equivalency

Yet another crosswalk, this one on Stockley Road, just off Route 5, was reported in the Cape Gazette May 18. This is a route I use to get to Georgetown; it’s a well-traveled road. And again the developer wants to put all amenities on one side with homes on both sides. What I find so egregious here is what Planning and Zoning Commissioner Stevenson said about it. She expressed concern about a community divided by a road but supported it “because the design was exceptional, with so much open space.” Is this not a false equivalency?