Georgetown, DE

An epidemic of crosswalks and false equivalency

By Judy Kane
Cape Gazette
 22 days ago

Yet another crosswalk, this one on Stockley Road, just off Route 5, was reported in the Cape Gazette May 18. This is a route I use to get to Georgetown; it’s a well-traveled road. And again the developer wants to put all amenities on one side with homes on both sides. What I find so egregious here is what Planning and Zoning Commissioner Stevenson said about it. She expressed concern about a community divided by a road but supported it “because the design was exceptional, with so much open space.” Is this not a false equivalency?

www.capegazette.com
