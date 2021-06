In the winter and spring of 2021, as the year of remote and hybrid learning continued, I started to notice a drop in attendance, particularly amongst my top-achieving students. Students have told me they’ve overslept but when I told them to set an alarm, they said that the idea of getting out of bed was too much for them—not because they were lazy, but because they were experiencing depression-like symptoms. Some of my students were missing my class because they were in virtual therapy sessions. In fact, around 15% of the 60 students in my two eighth grade math classes—9 or 10 kids—are seeing a therapist regularly to deal with school-related anxiety issues. That is a worrisome number.