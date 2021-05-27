Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Take-back effort nets 87 moss balls

Powell Tribune
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAquarium owners stepped up this spring to help protect Wyoming’s waters from invasive zebra mussels, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department says. The hobbyists returned 87 moss balls during the department’s month-long take-back program, the Game and Fish said, while others safely disposed of thousands of moss balls throughout the state.

www.powelltribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Invasive Species#Water Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
Related
Colorado Statecowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming, Colorado Wildlife Officials Warn of Livestock, Bighorn Sheep Mixing

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming and Colorado officials are warning that the mixing of domestic livestock and bighorn sheep could lead to negative impacts for the region’s bighorn sheep populations. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials this week expressed concern about domestic goats that are used...
Green County, WImadison

Green transition will take effort -- Mike Badger

Our national leadership has promised that we will go "green," but they haven't told the American people what it will take to get there, let alone prepare for the transition. An electric car uses six times the essential minerals and metals as a conventional car. A wind turbine farm requires nine times the essential minerals of a natural gas fired plant. This will require a massive effort to locate and mine these minerals and metals. These are some of the well-paying jobs the president has promised.
PoliticsKHQ Right Now

Quagga mussels found by Yellowstone National Park AIS boat inspector

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Quagga mussels were found by a Yellowstone National Park aquatic invasive species (AIS) boat inspector during a routine AIS inspection on June 17. The mussels were found during an inspection at Grant Village, and the inspector prevented the contaminated boat from launching. “Detection of the mussels...
oilcity.news

Man caught dumping human waste in high Colorado mountain stream

CHEYENNE, Wyo.— Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) earlier today tweeted that a man was caught dumping bags of human waste from his camp latrine into a high mountain stream. CPW went on to say that wildlife officer Joe Nicholson supervised while the man cleaned up the waste. “If you’re camping...
LifestyleThe Orvis Company

Fish Facts: Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout

The names of many legendary fishing spots in Yellowstone National Park—Buffalo Ford, the Lamar Valley, the meadows of Slough Creek—are synonymous with big, native Yellowstone cutthroat trout (Oncorhynchus clarkii bouvieri) that will rise to a dry fly on a summer day. Anglers dream of such places because they combine much of what we love about the sport: that it takes us to where we can experience true wilderness and natural beauty and that it allows us to match wits with a game fish on its home turf, in the very waters where it evolved over tens of thousands of years. In truth, Yellowstone cutthroats are neither the wariest nor the hardest-fighting trout in the West, but they are beautiful, willingly eat flies of all kinds, and inhabit crystal-clear streams in the midst of some incredible landscapes. The YCT is also one of the four subspecies of cutthroats that make up the Wyoming Cutt-Slam, the Utah Cutthroat Slam, and the Nevada Native Fish Slam programs. They’re also part of the Western Native Trout Challenge.
Wyoming Statebridgervalleypioneer.com

Wyoming in top 20 states of nation for living

LYMAN — Wyoming is in the top 20 states to live in according to the latest release by WalletHub Tuesday. With nearly 15 million people having moved last year, many of them influenced by COVID-19, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report Tuesday on 2021’s Best States to Live in, as well as accompanying videos.
WildlifeNational Audubon Society

Shortbelly Rockfish: An unlikely forage fish rockstar

Article authored by Joe Liebezeit, Staff Scientist, Portland Audubon. The West Coast Audubon network, including Portland Audubon, has been working together since 2013 to protect the array of forage fish that numerous species of seabirds and coastal birds rely on. Recently, we have been focused on protecting an unlikely fish whose importance has been overlooked: the shortbelly rockfish.
Agricultureaustincountynewsonline.com

Fish & Wildlife

Two-thirds of the land in the lower 48 states is privately owned, and these working farms, ranches and forests produce much of the country’s food and fiber. These working lands also provide much of our nation’s open space and the habitats that wildlife need. Through the Farm Bill, NRCS is...
FishingDouglas Budget

Invasive mussels detected on boat at Yellowstone checkpoint

An invasive and harmful mussel species was detected on on a boat June 17 during a routine inspection at a checkpoint in Yellowstone National Park, officials announced Wednesday evening. The boat was prevented from launching after the quagga mussels were detected, according to a Yellowstone news release. "Detection of the...
Colorado Stateadventure-journal.com

What Drought Means for Fishing in the Colorado River Basin and the West

This piece comes to us from Kara Armano at Trout Unlimited. Their organization has run a series on hydrology across the mountain west states, Western Water 101, and this Q & A is specifically about what the ongoing drought in the American West means for fishing in the Colorado River Basin, as well as other states suffering a similar parched summer. Armano and TU have given permission for us to run this here. -Ed.
Animalscowboystatedaily.com

Park Service Asks Public Not To Drive Over Elk

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While the thought of driving over a 700-pound elk may sound absurd, elk calves are at much higher risk because they are are significantly smaller and could end up beneath a car. As a result, the National Park Service on Tuesday...
Pierre, SDdrgnews.com

SDSU’s Dakota Lakes Research Farm to host field day today

South Dakota State University’s Dakota Lakes Research Farm east of Pierre will host its annual field day today (June 24) at 3pm. The field day will feature plot tours, highlight research happening on the farm, as well as presentation and demonstrations by SDSU faculty and SDSU Extension specialists. Topics that...
Park County, WYCody Enterprise

Bison injures woman in Park

Yellowstone National Park reported its first bison attack of the year on mid afternoon Sunday, an incident that was confirmed by Park public information specialist Linda Veress. Veress said the unidentified 30-year-old woman was hiking with a companion on the Storm Point Trail when she was struck. Storm Point starts...
Wisconsin Statefox47.com

Invasive jumping worms spreading quickly in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — When you’re out in your garden, ecologists want you to look for Amynthas, an earthworm known as jumping worms. They’re an invasive species that’s spreading quickly around Wisconsin and the U.S. They were first discovered in Wisconsin at the UW-Madison Arboretum in 2013. “We didn’t think they...