Charlotte businesswoman aims to bring ‘life’ to Hamlet

Teresa Chuber started hand making baskets in the mid 80’s, as a young mom looking for some creative direction. Chuber, a native of Kirksville, Mo., now lives on her eastern Laclede County farm with her husband David. David taught military history at both Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri while still on active duty in the Army. Teresa retired after 11 years from the Plato School district. Chuber admitted to having many interests but her love of crafting baskets has been with her since she was a young mother. “I needed an outlet with adults. There was a basket class located at the local vocational technical school in Kirksville. That’s where it all started,” Chuber stated. Her first instructor had learned the craft from an Appalachian art college, following a centuries old skill that originated out of necessity. Chuber calls them Appalachian egg baskets but their tradition goes back further than that.