On Thursday, Enphase Energy (ENPH) earned an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 86 to 93. The renewable energy stock has 86 Composite Rating. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. IBD's unique RS Rating measures market leadership by showing how a stock's price action over the last 52 weeks compares to that of the other stocks in our database.