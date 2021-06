Even if some music fans may be burned out on straight performance livestreams after 16 months, no one at Amazon will take the bait to knock the format — they’ve used it before, and they may well end up using it again. But for this Amazon Prime Day, at least, there was a clear mandate to take a different approach to the all-star music special that usually presages and promotes the company’s big sales event of the year. Their Prime Day special for 2021 brings in three of the most charismatic stars in contemporary music — H.E.R., Kid Cudi and Billie Eilish — for what amount to lavish mini-musicals.