Cricket Tasmania has announced its squad of 16 players that will represent the Tigers in the 2021-22 edition of the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL). After finishing third – heartbreakingly short of reaching the Grand Final – in the 2020-21 season, the Tigers stocks have been bolstered by the inclusion of the 2020-21 WNCL Player of the Season, Elyse Villani, who has inked a two-year deal with the Tigers. A right-hander, Villani scored three hundreds and two fifties in her nine innings during the 2020-21 WNCL, finishing the tournament with an impressive average of 87.