Vonage channel boss talks UK channel growth

By Simon Quicke,
Computer Weekly
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVonage is making it clear that the firm is determined to grow its UK market share and do so by working more closely with partners. The cloud-comms player appointed Adam Wilson as regional channel manager of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) last year with a brief to grow the firm’s presence and partner relationships.

