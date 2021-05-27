Cancel
Environment

Climate Change: A Convenient Truth (Guest: Jim Hollingsworth)

By H. Sterling Burnett
The Heartland Institute
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate Change: A Convenient Truth presents an easy to read exploration of why the world is not about to end because of climate change and why fossil fuels and the free market are vital to peoples' well-being. Citing sound scientific research, author Jim Hollingsworth shows there is no hard data proving humans are causing catastrophic climate change, but there is evidence ending fossil fuel use will make the humanity worse off.

www.heartland.org
#Fossil Fuel#Scientific Research
