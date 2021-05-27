Climate Change: A Convenient Truth (Guest: Jim Hollingsworth)
Climate Change: A Convenient Truth presents an easy to read exploration of why the world is not about to end because of climate change and why fossil fuels and the free market are vital to peoples' well-being. Citing sound scientific research, author Jim Hollingsworth shows there is no hard data proving humans are causing catastrophic climate change, but there is evidence ending fossil fuel use will make the humanity worse off.www.heartland.org