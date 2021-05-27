Climate Change: A Convenient Truth (Guest: Jim Hollingsworth)

The Sicangu Lakota Oyate (Rosebud Sioux Tribe) have begun planning for its future in a changing climate, according to Tribal President Rodney Bordeaux. Led by the Sicangu Climate Crisis Working Group, the tribe will examine “every aspect of community life — our water, our air, our food, our sacred lands and special places, the way we teach our children — all will be affected by climate” said Phil Two Eagle, Chair of the Climate Crisis Working Group. Two Eagle added, “and we will look at all these areas for ways to live with the changes that we are already seeing, we must keep an eye on changing weather patterns within the 1851 and 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty Boundaries. We will also need to keep a close eye on the Oglala Aquifer as water will play a major role, what is happening to the south of us in Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska with farming and irrigation is draining the Oglala Aquifer at an alarming rate, our spiritual men have already foreseen extreme weather in the near future, we must prepare ourselves.”