Inflow & Infiltration (I&I) – When ground/storm water are being misdirected and enter into the sanitary system.
The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has determined that the Eastern Snyder County Regional. Authority (ESCRA) and participating municipal systems have a significant amount of inflow and infiltration. DEP voiced their concerns when the yearly Chapter 94 report was reviewed and design capacity was exceeded during rain events. ESCRA has estimated it treated 50 MILLION gallons of I&I in 2019 alone!