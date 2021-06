Maybe the second Van Morrison collab was their breaking point. Several months after Eric Clapton first began spreading coronavirus misinformation, which recently culminated in an anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown crusade, the musician admitted that his coterie of famous pals have begun to cut off communication with him. “I’ve tried to reach out to fellow musicians,” he explained during an interview with YouTube free-speech channel Oracle Films, which, for editorial purposes, we’re going to imagine was, like, Steve Winwood and Jimmy Page. “I just don’t hear from them anymore. My phone doesn’t ring very often. I don’t get that many texts and emails any more. It’s quite noticeable … I was ostracized. And I could feel that everywhere.”