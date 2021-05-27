Cancel
Cars

1958 Chevy Corvette Left For Dead. Now It's Back With Chevy Big-Block Muscle!

Hot Rod
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis injected ZZ572-powered 1958 Corvette was rebuilt beyond restomod but stays nostalgic. The good news about all the abandoned and forgotten cars out there is that they still exist. Whether it's an out-of-sight barn find or a hidden-in-plain-sight field car (like this 1958 Corvette), these neglected treasure pieces are still out there and many of them are being found and resurrected back to their former glory—or beyond. The bad news is that many of these cars are lost forever. But we're all about the good news, and this big-block-powered C1 Corvette from Oahu, Hawaii, definitely delivers.

www.hotrod.com
