Be a Prudent Buyer of Dick’s Sporting Goods After Blowout Earnings

Retail department store chain Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) stock recently collapsed in reaction to its blowout Q1 2021 earnings results providing prudent investors an opportunity to reload shares. When a stock tanks after a dramatic upside beat, it’s natural to assume the upside was priced into the shares. This “conveniently” explains the sell-the-news reaction afterward. Perhaps, the sell-off was attributed to comparing the Q1 2021 top line falling short of the Q1 2019 revenues, despite the 69.5% revenue growth compared to Q1 2020. It’s a question of what size peg fits in the square hole for the time being. The market is notorious for overreacting and mistakenly reacting to events. We know that the spread of COVID vaccinations is accelerating the U.S. reopenings as the pandemic shifts into the rearview mirror. While other countries including Canada, India, and Europe are still experiencing COVID-19 lockdowns and capacity restrictions, the U.S. has made great strides in returning back to normal with spring-loaded pent-up demand in the epicenter industries including retail, travel, and leisure. With shares trading under a forward P/E of 14, prudent investors can use the opportunistic pullbacks to considering reloading shares of Kohl’s.