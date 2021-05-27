Cancel
Be a Prudent Buyer of Dick’s Sporting Goods After Blowout Earnings

By Chris Markoch
Entrepreneur
 17 days ago

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shot higher on May 26, 2021 after the company reported strong first-quarter earnings. The sporting goods retailer’s revenue is being fueled by the continuing trend towards home fitness. And the company is also reporting strong demand for equipment as youth sports are now back in season.

