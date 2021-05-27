Cancel
Saint George, UT

Sandra “Sandi” Kay Powers

Obituaries
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra “Sandi” Kay Powers was 73 years old when she passed away peacefully on May 15, 2021, surrounded in love by her family following a brief illness in St. George, Utah. Sandi was born Sept. 19, 1947, in Vernal, Utah. Her parents relocated to the Rocky Mountain region from Illinois farmland. Her father worked the oil fields throughout Wyoming and Utah moving the family many times following the demand for oil refining. Sandi spent most of her childhood in Worland and Lander, Wyoming, and finally Moab, Utah, where she graduated high school in 1966. Following a brief period pursing vocational certification she landed in Denver, Colorado, where she excitedly entered the travel industry as a reservations agent with Frontier Airlines.

