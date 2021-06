The following items were taken from reports at the Socorro County Police Department. An officer made contact with a male, who was known to have a valid arrest warrant, walking toward an apartment on Spring Street. The suspect was advised to stop but he continued to walk into his apartment. The officer followed the suspect into the apartment and attempted to arrest the suspect for the warrant, but he pulled away and took an aggressive stance. The suspect was taken to the ground. While on the ground began kicking the officer until he was placed in handcuffs. The suspect was taken in a police car and attempted to kick an assisting officer. A sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist and the suspect spit on the deputy. He was taken to the Socorro Police Department for processing and later booked SCDC on the warrant and 16 charges of resisting and battery on a peace officer.