Pensacola, FL

Kugelman Honors Program, Andrews Institute Research and Education Foundation partner to create internship opportunities for UWF’s best and brightest

uwf.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach semester, between four and seven UWF students in the Kugelman Honors Program are selected for internships in biomedical research, marketing or accounting. Dr. Gregory Tomso, director of the Kugelman Honors Program, partnered with Ashton Hayward, president of the Andrews Research and Education Foundation and Dr. Peter Cavnar, chair of the UWF biology department, to launch the program in Fall 2019. Tomso said UWF alumna Hong Potomski, former executive director for the Andrews Research and Education Foundation, was also instrumental in getting the program off to a successful start.

