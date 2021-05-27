Rowen Kaye LaBatt passed away May 25, 2021. She was born Aug. 21, 1937, in Turlock, California, to Rudolph and Eulah Lueck. Rowen grew up in Crater Lake, Oregon; Glacier National Park, Montana; Yellowstone Park; Bryce Canyon, Utah; and Zion National Park, Utah. She attended Tropic Jr. High and graduated from Hurricane High School in 1955. In 1960, she received her bachelor’s degree from the College of Nursing at University of Utah. That same year, Rowen met and married Ronald LaBatt from Oakland, California. They lived in Sacramento, California, for four years. Ron worked at McClellan AFB and she at the Sacramento County Health Department. In 1964, they moved to the Hopi Reservation in Arizona. The next 29 years were spent with the Indian Heath Services on several Reservations.