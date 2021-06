Please join us for an outdoor classical chamber music concert on Sunday, June 20th at 3:00pm, on the shore of Lake Merritt in Oakland, in the garden of the historic Camron-Stanford House. Sitting amidst rose bushes, in the shade of heirloom old grown trees, this outdoor lakeside concert will feature a piano quintet performing with a 1920 Steinway Piano loaned for this event by Callahan Piano Service. The Camron-Stanford House’s museum galleries and period rooms will be open for guests to visit and explore. At this time, the museum’s “Tattooed and Tenacious: Inked Women in California’s History” is on display.