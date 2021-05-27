On the Complexity of Load Balancing in Dynamic Networks
In the load balancing problem, each node in a network is assigned a load, and the goal is to equally distribute the loads among the nodes, by preforming local load exchanges. While load balancing was extensively studied in static networks, only recently a load balancing algorithm for dynamic networks with a bounded convergence time was presented. In this paper, we further study the time complexity of load balancing in the context of dynamic networks.arxiv.org