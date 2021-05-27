Cancel
On the Complexity of Load Balancing in Dynamic Networks

By Seth Gilbert, Uri Meir, Ami Paz, Gregory Schwartzman
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

In the load balancing problem, each node in a network is assigned a load, and the goal is to equally distribute the loads among the nodes, by preforming local load exchanges. While load balancing was extensively studied in static networks, only recently a load balancing algorithm for dynamic networks with a bounded convergence time was presented. In this paper, we further study the time complexity of load balancing in the context of dynamic networks.

