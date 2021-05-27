Cancel
PAC: Practical Accountability for CCF

By Alex Shamis, Peter Pietzuch, Miguel Castro, Edward Ashton, Amaury Chamayou, Sylvan Clebsch, Antoine Delignat-Lavaud, Cedric Fournet, Matthew Kerner, Julien Maffre, Manuel Costa, Mark Russinovich
Alex Shamis, Peter Pietzuch, Miguel Castro, Edward Ashton, Amaury Chamayou, Sylvan Clebsch, Antoine Delignat-Lavaud, Cedric Fournet, Matthew Kerner, Julien Maffre, Manuel Costa, Mark Russinovich. Permissioned ledger systems execute transactions on a set of replicas governed by members of a consortium. They use Byzantine fault tolerance protocols to distribute trust among...

Miguel Castro
