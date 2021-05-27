Cancel
Agriculture

67,000 pounds of beef jerky have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 30 days ago

More than 67,000 pounds of beef jerky are being recalled after they were sold online and transported to retail outlets in California without being properly labeled and containing an undisclosed ingredient. The Legacy Food Company's beef jerky...

washingtonnewsday.com
California State
#Beef Jerky#Undeclared#Allergen#The Legacy Food Company#Fsis#Usda#Anaphylaxis Org
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Allergy
Sterling, VAwgnradio.com

Cuisine Solutions recalls JUST Egg flavored plant-based ‘bites’ products due to undeclared allergens

Cuisine Solutions, Sterling, VA is initiating a voluntary recall of its JUST Egg flavored plant-based “bites” products due to undeclared allergens. A limited number of 2-pouch retail packages may contain an incorrect sealed pouch containing whole-egg and milk products. The interior plastic pouches are properly labeled to distinguish the products. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Nashville, TNPosted by
WATN Local Memphis

Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies recalled due to undeclared allergen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Consumer and Industry Services Division (CIS) is alerting consumers to a recall of chocolate chip cookies. An undeclared allergen was discovered during routine sampling and testing of food products at a Kroger store in Sevierville, Tenn. The product, Simple Truth Plant-Based Chocolate Chip Cookies, tested positive for the presence of dairy. Dairy is an allergen and was not declared on the product packaging.
Food Safetycopperstate.news

Certain AZ Marijuana Products Recalled Due to Possible Contamination Featured

Voluntary Recall of Certain Marijuana Products Due to Possible Salmonella or Aspergillus Contamination. Multiple Arizona marijuana establishments and dispensaries are initiating a voluntary recall. This is for specific marijuana products. ADHS laboratory auditors determined that some marijuana samples tested positive for Salmonella or Aspergillus were reported to be free of...
Agricultureava360.com

Multiple Brands of Enoki Mushrooms Have Been Recalled Nationwide for Listeria Concerns

Concord Farms is initiating an enoki mushroom recall due to potential listeria contamination—and it’s the fifth brand to do so since April 2021. The brand’s recalled enoki mushrooms were grown in Korea, distributed from California to retail stores through various produce distributors, and sold in 5.3-oz./150-g and 7-oz./200-g packages, according to the announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). While no illnesses have been reported in relation to the recall, people who purchased the mushrooms should return them to the place of purchase for a refund and contact the company with any questions.
Food Safety12newsnow.com

If you bought this frozen shrimp, it's been recalled

A salmonella outbreak linked to frozen cooked shrimp sold under different brand names has prompted a recall of the product and a food safety alert from the top U.S. health agency. Avanti Frozen Foods said it is recalling various unit sizes of its frozen, cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp because of...
Food SafetyWHNT-TV

Frozen shrimp recalled due to salmonella concerns

A company is recalling certain brands of frozen cooked shrimp after they were linked to several cases of salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday. Avanti Frozen Foods sold the shrimp under brand names including 365, Censea, Chicken of the Seam CWNO, Hannaford, Meijer, Honest Catch, Open Acres and Waterfront Bistro.
Arizona Stateoutbreaknewstoday.com

Arizona: Marijuana products recalled due to possible contamination with Salmonella or Aspergillus fungus

Arizona state health officials announced Wednesday that multiple Arizona marijuana establishments and dispensaries are initiating a voluntary recall of specific marijuana products due to possible contamination with Salmonella or Aspergillus. To date, no illnesses have been reported. This announcement is being made out of an abundance of caution. Patients who...
Brooklyn, NYlexblog.com

A lot of Smoked Fish recalled due to Listeria

Banner Smoked Fish, Inc. of Brooklyn, NY is voluntarily expending recalling its SMOKED FISH, SALADS, PICKLED FISH PRODUCTS, and CREAM SAUCE PRODUCTS (product names and photos of labels are listed below) of all products within expiry, in all package sizes, all package types and all lots. The recall is because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Food Safetyfreshfruitportal.com

Dole announces limited blueberry recall due to potential Cyclospora contamination

Dole Diversified North America, Inc. is recalling a limited number of cases of Dole Fresh Blueberries packaged in a variety of clamshell sizes for potential Cyclospora contamination. The impacted products were distributed in four states, Illinois, Maryland, New York and Wisconsin, as well as two Canadian provinces, Alberta and British...
Food & Drinkskjrh.com

Is Sourdough Bread Healthy?

It’s often put on a pedestal above other types of bread, but is sourdough actually healthy? Bread in general is considered to be the ultimate dietary sin by those who follow a low-carb diet, so what makes sourdough different?. First of all, the method for making sourdough is one of...
Food Safetylexblog.com

CDC and FDA report Salmonella Outbreak linked to Frozen Shrimp

As of June 25, 2021, six people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Weltevreden have been reported from two states – Arizona and Nevada (see map). Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 26, 2021, to April 25, 2021 (see timeline). Sick people range in age from 30 to...
Electronicswgnradio.com

Cove Appliance recalls dishwashers due to fire hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following:. The heating element in the dishwasher can fail to properly shut off and can overheat, posing a fire hazard. Remedy:. Repair. Recall date:. June 16, 2021. Units:. About 42,000. Consumer Contact:. Cove Appliance toll-free at 888-651-9376 from 8:30 a.m.to 5...
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

These Popular Blueberries Were Just Recalled Due to Parasite, FDA Says

If you're brainstorming healthy red, white, and blue dishes for the 4th of July—or, if your household is full of blueberry fans (whose isn't?, blueberries are life)—then you need to know this: A major produce brand has just recalled a limited quantity of their blueberries for the presence of an intestinal parasite. We've got your details on this important blueberry recall.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released BY The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
HealthBusiness Insider

Correction - Updated Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Nestlé brand Drumstick Vanilla Chocolate Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Cones recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photo is available: https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1624581271095/1624581277039. OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The food recall warning issued on June 23, 2021 has been amended to correctly identify the affected product. The correction for the product is marked by an asterisk (*). The food recall warning issued on April 15, 2021...
Recipessaltedcaramelgirl.com

Lemon Garlic Chicken

Lemon Garlic Chicken- Lemon juice/zest, garlic, Dijon mustard, oregano, and thyme THE MOST DELICIOUS MARINADE EVER. Cooked on the grill or on the stovetop. SO VERY GOOD. So, who am I to judge? I’d like this with crispy French fries instead of sweet potato and broccoli, but it’s wedding season. And with a simple marinade, you’ll be thinking about it all the time. Plus, in the warmer weather, you can grill these bad guys with some lemon halves for extra scorched lemon juice to serve. It’s fantastic. Lemon Garlic Chicken is luscious, moist, and delectable chicken marinated in an incredible lemon chicken marinade. This chicken dish is simple, fast, and excellent when served with pasta or rice. Dinner for the whole family. The chicken breasts stew in a skillet of lemon garlic deliciousness, and they taste just like they came from your favorite neighborhood Italian restaurant.
Recipesrecipes.net

Soy-Braised Turkey with Turkey Rice Recipe

The combination of soy sauce and sugar gives this soy-braised turkey a deep and rich flavor that goes perfectly with the steamed jasmine rice. In a small bowl, combine the sliced shallot, red wine vinegar, sugar, and salt. Let stand for about 1 hour, stirring occasionally, until the shallot is softened.
Recipesthefreshfig.com

VEGAN CHOCOLATE CHIP BANANA BREAD

This Vegan Chocolate Chip Banana Bread is moist, chocolaty, and delicious. Healthier than traditional recipes due to the lack of dairy, this recipe is allergy-friendly and simple, and easy to make. Do you ever have a go-to recipe that you make all the time? This banana bread recipe is that...
Recipesmarionskitchen.com

Thai Salmon Noodle Salad

80g dried glass noodles (also known as bean thread or cellophane noodles) ¼ cup finely chopped coriander (cilantro) ¼ cup finely sliced spring onion (scallions) 2 tsp chilli powder (or to taste), plus extra to serve. 3 tbsp lime juice. Instructions. STEP 1. Soak the glass noodles in room temperature...