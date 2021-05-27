67,000 pounds of beef jerky have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

Lemon Garlic Chicken- Lemon juice/zest, garlic, Dijon mustard, oregano, and thyme THE MOST DELICIOUS MARINADE EVER. Cooked on the grill or on the stovetop. SO VERY GOOD. So, who am I to judge? I’d like this with crispy French fries instead of sweet potato and broccoli, but it’s wedding season. And with a simple marinade, you’ll be thinking about it all the time. Plus, in the warmer weather, you can grill these bad guys with some lemon halves for extra scorched lemon juice to serve. It’s fantastic. Lemon Garlic Chicken is luscious, moist, and delectable chicken marinated in an incredible lemon chicken marinade. This chicken dish is simple, fast, and excellent when served with pasta or rice. Dinner for the whole family. The chicken breasts stew in a skillet of lemon garlic deliciousness, and they taste just like they came from your favorite neighborhood Italian restaurant.