Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Heritability of Magnetoencephalography Phenotypes Among Patients With Genetic Generalized Epilepsy and Their Siblings

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 22 days ago

To assess whether neuronal signals in patients with genetic generalized epilepsy (GGE) are heritable, we examined magnetoencephalography (MEG) resting-state recordings in patients and their healthy siblings. Methods. In a prospective, cross-sectional design, we investigated source-reconstructed power and functional connectivity in patients, siblings and controls. We analyzed 5 minutes of cleaned...

n.neurology.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritability#Magnetoencephalography#Generalized Epilepsy#High Frequency#Intraclass#Icc#Theta Power#Gge#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
Healthmhealthintelligence.com

mHealth Wearables Increase Healthcare Use Among Arrhythmia Patients

The study, conducted by a team of researchers from the University of Utah, Dartmouth College, the University of Colorado, Vanderbilt University, and the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, focused on 16,320 patients diagnosed with AF who regularly monitored their pulse rates. Of that group, 348 used mHealth wearables. According to researchers,...
Mental Healthreviewofoptometry.com

Depression Common Among Patients with Visual Impairment

Receiving a diagnosis of any kind of visual impairment is life-altering and can take a toll on patients’ well-being. In a recent study, researchers investigated the correlation between visual impairment and depression in patients who visit eye care services, and the results were staggering. Twenty-seven studies that included mostly patients...
ScienceL.A. Weekly

SMILE AND ITS RELATION TO GENETICS

Have you ever been to the hospital for probably a check-up or to collect your card? And then, the doctor asks about the medical history of your family. As you tell him about it, you smile while doing so, and then before you know it, your doctor tells you that your genes affect every part of you, including your smile. The fact is, genes have a high impact on the way you walk, the way you act, and yes, even the way you smile. Just the way you look like your siblings and your parents, that’s how you could have inherited smiles from one of your ancestors. We know a lot of people with smiles they inherited straight from their grandparents. So don’t be surprised.
MinoritiesMedicalXpress

Asthma flares down among Black, Hispanic patients during pandemic

There was a substantial decrease in asthma exacerbations among Black and Hispanic patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. Justin D. Salciccioli, M.B.B.S., from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and colleagues used data from the...
Durham, NChealio.com

Among patients with PAD, those with HF at higher risk for poor outcomes

Patients with peripheral artery disease and HF have higher rates of CAD and elevated risk for adverse CV events and mortality compared with patients with PAD but no HF, researchers reported. “The presence of PAD has been associated with increased morbidity and mortality in patients with HF,” Marc D. Samsky,...
Public HealthNewswise

Study Examines COVID-19 Among Patients Receiving Home Dialysis

Patients with kidney failure who are undergoing dialysis—whether at dialysis clinics or at home—face a higher risk of developing COVID-19 and a higher risk of dying from the disease. Newswise — Washington, DC (June 9, 2021) — Individuals with kidney failure who receive dialysis treatments in clinics (called in-center dialysis)...
HealthGenomeWeb

EHR-Based Model Predicts Patients Who May Benefit from Genetic Testing for Rare Disease

NEW YORK — Electronic health record data may be able to identify individuals who may benefit from genetic testing for diseases, a new analysis has found. Rare genetic diseases affect about 5 percent of the world's population and can be tricky to diagnose, especially as many conditions are unknown and others can present with a range of symptoms or phenotypes. Patients often undergo long diagnostic odysseys.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Genetic or pharmacologic disruption

This study states that Social pressure can stifle the voiding reflex, with resultant reduced voiding recurrence and expanded volumes. The calcineurin-NFAT (atomic factor of enacted T cells) pathway is significant in memory advancement. It was guessed that interference of the calcineurin-NFAT pathway may forestall social pressure actuated voiding brokenness. Mice...
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

‘Robust’ Genetic Patient Data Open to Researchers via Fox DEN

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and 23andMe are opening “robust” genetic data to researchers worldwide that could help in identifying markers of treatment response and disease progression, and ultimately may lead to better therapies for Parkinson’s disease. These new and de-identified (for privacy) data, which includes...
ScienceNature.com

Maternal genetics influences fetal neurodevelopment and postnatal autism spectrum disorder-like phenotype by modulating in-utero immunosuppression

Genetic studies in ASD have mostly focused on the proband, with no clear understanding of parental genetic contributions to fetal neurodevelopment. Among parental etiological factors, perinatal maternal inflammation secondary to autoimmunity, infections, and toxins is associated with ASD. However, the inherent impact of maternal genetics on in-utero inflammation and fetal neurodevelopment in the absence of strong external inflammatory exposures is not known. We used the PtenWT/m3m4 mouse model for ASD to demonstrate the impact of maternal genetics on the penetrance of ASD-like phenotypes in the offspring. PtenWT/m3m4 (Momm3m4) or PtenWT/WT (MomWT) females, their offspring, and placental interface were analyzed for inflammatory markers, gene expression, and cellular phenotypes at E17.5. Postnatal behavior was tested by comparing pups from Momm3m4 vs. MomWT. Mothers of the PtenWT/m3m4 genotype (Momm3m4) showed inadequate induction of IL-10 mediated immunosuppression during pregnancy. Low IL-10 in the mother was directly correlated with decreased complement expression in the fetal liver. Fetuses from Momm3m4 had increased breakdown of the blood–brain–barrier, neuronal loss, and lack of glial cell maturation during in-utero stages. This impact of maternal genotype translated to a postnatal increase in the risk of newborn mortality, visible macrocephaly and ASD-like repetitive and social behaviors. Depending on maternal genotype, non-predisposed (wildtype) offspring showed ASD-like phenotypes, and phenotypic penetrance was decreased in predisposed pups from MomWT. Our study introduces the concept that maternal genetics alone, without any added external inflammatory insults, can modulate fetal neurodevelopment and ASD-related phenotypes in the offspring via alteration of IL-10 mediated materno-fetal immunosuppression.
Women's Healthstudyfinds.org

Stem cells from a baby’s umbilical cord doubles survival chances among COVID patients

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Although their use is sometimes controversial, scientists often look at stem cells as a potential miracle cure for many conditions. Now, a new clinical trial finds stem cells from a baby’s umbilical cord may save the most at risk of dying from COVID-19. Researchers in Indonesia say a treatment derived from non-altered versions of these stem cells significantly improves the survival rate among coronavirus patients already on a ventilator.
Sciencemit.edu

Blaming Our Genes: The Heritability of Behavior

When it comes to behavior, genetics may play a larger role than you think. It’s easy to accept that human disorders such as phenylketonuria or cystic fibrosis or Huntington’s disease have a wholly genetic basis. And you likely have no problem believing that your risk of being afflicted with an illness such as heart disease, diabetes, or colon cancer is influenced by your personal DNA code. The question of heredity becomes more complicated, however, when we consider complex behaviors.
Sciencejidonline.org

Genotype-structurotype-phenotype correlations in pachyonychia congenita patients

Pachyonychia congenita (PC) is a genetic disorder of keratin that presents with nail dystrophy, painful palmoplantar keratoderma, and other clinical manifestations. We investigated genotype-structurotype-phenotype correlations seen with mutations in keratin genes (KRT6A, KRT6B, KRT6C, KRT16, KRT17) and utilized protein structure modeling of high frequency mutations to examine the functional importance of keratin structural domains in PC pathogenesis. Participants of the International PC Research Registry underwent genetic testing and completed a standardized survey on their symptoms. Our results support prior reports associating oral leukokeratosis with KRT6A mutations, and cutaneous cysts, follicular hyperkeratosis, and natal teeth with KRT17 mutations. Painful keratoderma was prominent with KRT6A and KRT16 mutations. Nail involvement was most common in KRT6A and least common in KRT6C patients. Across keratin subtypes, patients with coil 2B mutations had greatest impairment in ambulation, and patients with coil 1A mutations reported more emotional issues. Molecular modeling demonstrated that hotspot missense mutations in PC largely disrupted hydrophobic interactions or surface charge. The former may destabilize keratin dimers/tetramers, while the latter likely interferes with higher-order keratin filament formation. Understanding pathologic alterations in keratin structure improves our knowledge of how PC genotype correlates with clinical phenotype, advancing insight into disease pathogenesis and therapeutic development.
Healthtctmd.com

Tobacco Use Still Rampant Among CVD Patients Who Know Better

Despite knowing the ramifications of smoking, more than one in four patients with cardiovascular disease in the United States continue to use tobacco and few enroll in formal cessation programs, according to new data. “These findings indicate that public policies and interventions are needed to address these preventable leading causes...
Weight Lossupenn.edu

Game-based program boosts physical activity among diabetes patients

By making a game out of getting their daily steps, new research points to the possibility that people with diabetes could be nudged toward increasing their physical activity, with changes lasting for a full year. Since many now use apps or other digital means to manage their diabetes, this program—which utilized tools like wearable step counters and electronic scales with personalized goals—could potentially be integrated to help individuals achieve greater success. Findings from the study, conducted by a team from the Perelman School of Medicine, were published in JAMA Network Open.
Health Servicesosfhealthcare.org

Improving access to epilepsy care

Health care isn’t easy. When faced with a long-standing problem that includes many facets, it can feel too complex and overwhelming to solve. How do we tackle this? Where do we even begin? How do we overcome the cultural issues that led to the problem in the first place?. These...