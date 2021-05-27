Automated, Quantitative Pupillometry in the Critically Ill: A Systematic Review of the Literature

Despite the known contributions of genes, genetic-guided pharmacotherapy has not been routinely implemented for venous thromboembolism (VTE). To examine evidence on cost-effectiveness of genetic-guided pharmacotherapy for VTE, we searched six databases, websites of four HTA agencies and citations, with independent double-reviewers in screening, data extraction, and quality rating. The ten eligible studies, all model-based, examined heterogeneous interventions and comparators. Findings varied widely; testing was cost-saving in two base-cases, cost-effective in four, not cost-effective in three, dominated in one. Of 22 model variables that changed decisions about cost-effectiveness, effectiveness/relative effectiveness of the intervention was the most frequent, albeit of poor quality. Studies consistently lacked details on the provision of interventions and comparators as well as on model development and validation. Besides improving the reporting of interventions, comparators, and methodological details, future economic evaluations should examine strategies recommended in guidelines and testing key model variables for decision uncertainty, to advise clinical implementations.