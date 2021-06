After his first season as a high school coach, Erick Hernandez learned valuable lessons about his players. We asked him to dive deeper into the top three lessons. In my first year as a coach, I had plenty of realizations that changed and shaped my perspective in football and in life. As cliché as it sounds, there is undoubtedly a direct connection between football and life. I found this to be profoundly true in my first season as a coach. I coached a team whose players had not had a winning season in three years, meaning not one person in the entire program had experienced a winning season on the varsity level.