Prenatal exposure to paracetamol associated with ADHD and autism symptoms in childhood

EurekAlert
 22 days ago

Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) An epidemiological study of more than 70,000 children in six European cohorts has linked symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum conditions (ASC) to the mothers' use of paracetamol (acetaminophen) during pregnancy. The study, published in the European Journal of Epidemiology, was led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation.

