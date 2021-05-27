Washington, DC, reclaims top spot as best city for parks

New Price! We're excited to relaunch this stunning Logan Circle home. The developer spent several weeks carefully redesigning the dining room, and opening up the kitchen to create a wonderful entertaining space for family and friends. The listing was named "House of the Week," by The Washington Post. Prepare to be amazed. A luxuriously designed, light-filled magnificent single family residence by Lot Squared Development in DC s Logan Circle Neighborhood. This stunning corner block Victorian sits a short walk to the shops and restaurants of 14th Street and lively entertainment offered along the U Street Corridor. The house design showcases the original 1906 Victorian architecture including large window lined turrets soaking the home in sunlight. The interior of the home has been completely rebuilt and tastefully modernized with living and entertaining in mind. Over 4200 SF, elevator serving all floors, private secured parking, and breathtaking rooftop views.