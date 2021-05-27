Washington, DC, reclaims top spot as best city for parks
Washington, DC, has once again risen to the top of the Trust for Public Land's (TPL) ParkScore rankings, released Thursday. Washington finished ahead of Minneapolis, which was last year's winner, in part due to its high marks for park equity. The District's residents who identify as Black, Hispanic and Latinx, Indigenous and Native American, or Asian American and Pacific Islander are equally likely to live within a 10-minute walk of a park as White residents, TPL said, while park space per capita is also distributed nearly equally in the city.www.smartcitiesdive.com