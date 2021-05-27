Cancel
BHLS$_2$ Upgrade : $τ$ spectra, muon HVP and the [$π^0,~η,~η^\prime$] System

By Maurice Benayoun, Luigi DelBuono, Friedrich Jegerlehner
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

The generic Hidden Local Symmetry (HLS) model has given rise to the BHLS$_2$ variant which introduces symmetry breaking in the vector meson sector; the central mechanism is a modification of the covariant derivative at the root of the HLS approach. However, the description of the Belle $\tau$ dipion spectra is not satisfactory whereas the dealing with its annihilation sector ($e^+ e^- \rightarrow \pi^+ \pi^-/\pi^+ \pi^-\pi^0/ \pi^0 \gamma/\eta \gamma/K^+ K^-/K_L K_S$) is optimum. This issue is solved by an additional breaking term allowing to include the $[\pi^0,\eta,\eta^\prime]$ system. This extension of the usual 't~Hooft determinant term only affects the BHLS$_2$ kinetic energy term. One obtains a fair account for the $\tau$ dipion spectra as well as for the annihilation channels.

arxiv.org
